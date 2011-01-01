Highlights
Xbox One: Hinweis auf UFC 4 entdeckt
Destiny 2: Entwicklungsstudio kündigt Aufräumaktion an
Der Launch-Trailer zu The Last of Us Part 2 ist online
Destiny 2: Patch Notes zur Saison der Ankunft
No Man's Sky crossplay revealed alongside the game's arrival on Xbox Game Pass
Xboxdynasty - vor 2 Stunden 56 Minuten gefunden
Destiny 2: Entwicklungsstudio kündigt Aufräumaktion an
Play3.de - vor 4 Stunden 26 Minuten gefunden
Der Launch-Trailer zu The Last of Us Part 2 ist online
IGN DE Edition - vor 1 Stunde gefunden
Destiny 2: Patch Notes zur Saison der Ankunft
Xboxdynasty - vor 2 Stunden gefunden
No Man's Sky crossplay revealed alongside the game's arrival on Xbox Game Pass
Shacknews - vor 36 Minuten 12 Sekunden gefunden
|
News zum Thema
Bloodstained Ritual of the Night: Neue Verkaufszahl und kostenlose Inhalte
|« Zurück
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Is Getting More DLC; Sales Surpass 1 Million
GameSpot - vor 41 Minuten 2 Sekunden gefunden
Bloodstained Ritual of the Night: Neue Verkaufszahl und kostenlose Inhalte
Play3.de - vor 1 Stunde gefunden
GameNewz.de - vor 2 Stunden 36 Minuten gefunden
Weitere Infos gesucht?
Bloodstained Ritual of the Night: Neue Verkaufszahl und kostenlose Inhalte bei plonki suchen.
Mitglieder online
|180 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Games-News zum Verkauf
Impressum | Kontakt | Datenschutz | RSS-Feeds | Quelle vorschlagen | News auf Deiner Seite | Games-News.de Buttons | Mobil
2011 © KCIS
2011 © KCIS