Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Xbox One: Hinweis auf UFC 4 entdeckt
Xboxdynasty - vor 4 Stunden 25 Minuten gefunden

Disintegration: Launch-Trailer veröffentlicht
GAMEtainment - vor 29 Minuten 57 Sekunden gefunden

Destiny 2: Entwicklungsstudio kündigt Aufräumaktion an
Play3.de - vor 5 Stunden 55 Minuten gefunden

Season 4 in Call of Duty Warzone und Modern Warfare startet morgen früh
Eurogamer.de - vor 1 Stunde gefunden

Destiny 2: Patch Notes zur Saison der Ankunft
Xboxdynasty - vor 3 Stunden 29 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' (ALL) Sells One Million, Reveals DLC Dates, 2020 Roadmap

 « Zurück

'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' (ALL) Sells One Million, Reveals DLC Dates, 2020 Roadmap
WorthPlaying - vor 5 Minuten 8 Sekunden gefunden

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Is Getting More DLC; Sales Surpass 1 Million
GameSpot - vor 2 Stunden 10 Minuten gefunden

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night: Neue Verkaufszahl und kostenlose Inhalte
Play3.de - vor 2 Stunden 29 Minuten gefunden


GameNewz.de - vor 4 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' (ALL) Sells One Million, Reveals DLC Dates, 2020 Roadmap bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
249 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf