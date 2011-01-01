Highlights
Cyberpunk 2077 - Breaking: Cyber-Großangriff auf CD Projekt, Drohbrief veröffentlicht
Forza Horizon 4 - Premiere: Das erste Forza auf Steam
Anthem - Die Zukunft des Spiels entscheidet sich diese Woche
Black Myth Wukong: Release-Zeitraum und beeindruckender Trailer
Minecraft Dungeons: Ancient-Hunts & Flames of the Nether-DLC vorgestellt
Gamestar - vor 19 Minuten 56 Sekunden gefunden
Gameswelt - vor 1 Stunde 19 Minuten gefunden
Gamestar - vor 1 Stunde gefunden
News zum Thema
Black Myth: Wukong - Official Year of the Ox Gameplay-Trailer
Black Myth: Wukong - Official Year of the Ox Gameplay-Trailer
IGN DE Edition - vor 10 Minuten 7 Sekunden gefunden
Black Myth Wukong: Release-Zeitraum und beeindruckender Trailer
Black Myth Wukong: Neuer Trailer zum chinesischen Action-Adventure
PC Games - vor 1 Stunde 5 Minuten gefunden
Black Myth: Wu Kong ? Beeindruckender Trailer zum Next-Gen RPG
playFront.de - vor 1 Stunde 39 Minuten gefunden
Black Myth: Wukong Celebrates Chinese New Year With Spectacular Trailer Showing Plenty of Action
N4G - vor 2 Stunden 4 Minuten gefunden
