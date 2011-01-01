Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Battletoads hüpfen im August über Xbox und PC
Gamereactor - vor 3 Stunden 23 Minuten gefunden

Review - Crysis Remastered (Switch) | WayTooManyGames
N4G - vor 4 Stunden 8 Minuten gefunden

Splinter Cell bekommt eine Serie auf Netflix & Fans sind nicht begeistert
GamePRO - vor 4 Stunden 43 Minuten gefunden

Hyper Scape - Release-Termin und Season-Start bekannt
Gameswelt - vor 23 Minuten 9 Sekunden gefunden

Cyberpunk 2077 - Achtung, Scam-Mails im Umlauf!
Gameswelt - vor 8 Stunden 23 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

BioWare begins attempts to fix Anthem with a priority on new loot systems

 « Zurück

BioWare begins attempts to fix Anthem with a priority on new loot systems
Shacknews - vor 1 Stunde 33 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
BioWare begins attempts to fix Anthem with a priority on new loot systems bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
157 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf