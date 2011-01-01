Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed How to make money - Cyberpunk 2077
Shacknews - vor 31 Minuten 55 Sekunden gefunden

PlayStation Game Awards Sale Discounts Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Persona 5 Royal, And More
GameSpot - vor 56 Minuten 53 Sekunden gefunden

Review: Friday the 13th: The Killer Puzzle - PS4 | Pure PlayStation
N4G - vor 26 Minuten 45 Sekunden gefunden

BioShock 4: Wird es ein Open-World-Spiel
Gamezoom - vor 46 Minuten 54 Sekunden gefunden

Little Nightmares 2: PC-Demo lässt euch schon jetzt gruseln
Eurogamer.de - vor 3 Stunden 26 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

BioShock 4: Wird es ein Open-World-Spiel

 « Zurück

BioShock 4: Wird es ein Open-World-Spiel
Gamezoom - vor 46 Minuten 54 Sekunden gefunden

BioShock 4 - Wird es ein Open-World-Spiel?
Gameswelt - vor 5 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden


Gamezone - vor 6 Stunden 56 Minuten gefunden


Eurogamer.de - vor 7 Stunden 16 Minuten gefunden

BioShock 4 Job Listings Suggest It May Be An RPG Sandbox
GameSpot - vor 7 Stunden 36 Minuten gefunden


Xboxdynasty - vor 9 Stunden 1 Minute gefunden

Bioshock 4 - Fortsetzung mit Open World und RPG-Elementen? Neue Hinweise entdeckt
Gamestar - vor 9 Stunden 16 Minuten gefunden


GamePRO - vor 10 Stunden 56 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
BioShock 4: Wird es ein Open-World-Spiel bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
192 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf