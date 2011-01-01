Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Playstation 5 Event: Rockstar Games enthüllt? GTA V
Shooter-Szene.de - vor 20 Minuten 1 Sekunde gefunden

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Will Use PS5's DualSense Advanced Haptics for Simulated String Resistance
N4G - vor 2 Stunden 10 Minuten gefunden

'HyperBrawl Tournament' (ALL) Aims For Summer Launch - Trailer
WorthPlaying - vor 1 Stunde 10 Minuten gefunden

The Last of Us Part 2 review: A brilliant game that is not what it seems | VentureBeat
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 25 Minuten gefunden

Horizon Forbidden West auf PS5 Event angekündigt
Shooter-Szene.de - vor 2 Stunden 20 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Batman/Catwoman is 'outside the bounds of continuity' says Batman writer

 « Zurück

Batman/Catwoman is 'outside the bounds of continuity' says Batman writer
GamesRadar - vor 1 Stunde gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Batman/Catwoman is 'outside the bounds of continuity' says Batman writer bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
195 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf