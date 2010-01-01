Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Knighthood Review | Hardcore Droid
N4G - vor 3 Stunden 1 Minute gefunden

Call of Duty Warzone PC Performance Analysis
N4G - vor 3 Stunden 1 Minute gefunden

Release der PS5 und Xbox Series X könnte sich wegen Corona verzögern
PC Games Hardware - vor 10 Stunden 26 Minuten gefunden

Ori and the Will of the Wisps runs with more than 100fps on the RTX2080Ti in 4K/Max Settings
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 21 Minuten gefunden

Die besten Spiele des Jahrzehnts (2010-2019): Plätze 50-41
Gaming-Universe - vor 3 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Bannerlord b0.8.5 patch released, it breaks the game

 « Zurück

Bannerlord b0.8.5 patch released, it breaks the game
N4G - vor 6 Minuten 22 Sekunden gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Bannerlord b0.8.5 patch released, it breaks the game bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
178 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf