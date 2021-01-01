Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Maneater Out Now on Xbox Series X; Coming Soon to PS5
N4G - vor 44 Minuten 49 Sekunden gefunden

Ubisoft Apologizes, Will Change Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ableist Language
GameSpot - vor 24 Minuten 29 Sekunden gefunden

The PlayStation 5 Will Restore Your Faith in the Future of Video Games
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 34 Minuten gefunden

Football Manager 2021: Vorbesteller können Beta ab sofort ausprobieren
Gamezone - vor 2 Stunden 44 Minuten gefunden

Spider-Man Miles Morales: Das steckt im Day-1-Update
GamePRO - vor 1 Stunde 4 Minuten gefunden

Astro?s Playroom: Weitere Details zum Gameplay ? Accolades-Trailer

Astro?s Playroom: Weitere Details zum Gameplay ? Accolades-Trailer
Play3.de - vor 14 Minuten 44 Sekunden gefunden

