Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Fan baut Touchsteuerung für Google Stadia
PC Games Hardware - vor 2 Stunden 20 Minuten gefunden

Ary and the Secret of Seasons ? Overview stellt das Action-Adventure vor
playFront.de - vor 20 Minuten 2 Sekunden gefunden

Insurgency: Sandstorm - Taktik-Shooter erscheint im August auf PS4 und Xbox One
4Players - vor 20 Minuten 16 Sekunden gefunden

Lair of the Clockwork God - Launch Trailer
pressakey.com - vor 1 Stunde 20 Minuten gefunden

PlayStation Plus - Hier sind die PS+ Games für den März 2020
pressakey.com - vor 20 Minuten 7 Sekunden gefunden

News zum Thema

Ary and the Secret of Seasons ? Overview stellt das Action-Adventure vor
playFront.de - vor 20 Minuten 2 Sekunden gefunden

Ary and the Secret of Seasons: Die Mini-Biome der Jahreszeiten im Einsatz
4Players - vor 1 Stunde 20 Minuten gefunden


Play3.de - vor 1 Stunde 35 Minuten gefunden

Ary and the Secret of Seasons - PAX East 2020 Gameplay Overview Video
pressakey.com - vor 3 Stunden 20 Minuten gefunden

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: 25 Minuten Hands-On Gameplay
Xboxdynasty - vor 4 Stunden 20 Minuten gefunden

Vorschau: Ori and the Will of the Whisps
4Players - vor 5 Stunden gefunden

GotGame | Ori and the Will of the Wisps Preview
N4G - vor 5 Stunden 45 Minuten gefunden

News | Zelda: Breath of the Wild | Kreativer Gegner-Kill nimmt ein urkomisches Ende
Gamona - vor 6 Stunden gefunden

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps - First 20 Minutes Of Gameplay
N4G - vor 6 Stunden 35 Minuten gefunden

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is "3x scope, scale and size" of Blind Forest
N4G - vor 7 Stunden 20 Minuten gefunden


PC Games Hardware - vor 7 Stunden 35 Minuten gefunden

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Fast schon ein Test - Stundenlang gespielt!
Gamezone - vor 8 Stunden gefunden


GamePRO - vor 9 Stunden gefunden


Games.ch - vor 9 Stunden 30 Minuten gefunden

Ori and the Will of the Wisps hands-on preview: 1 believe 1 can fly
Shacknews - vor 9 Stunden 30 Minuten gefunden


Eurogamer.de - vor 9 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Connects You To Its World In A Way Its Predecessor Didn't
GameSpot - vor 9 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden


Gamona - vor 10 Stunden gefunden


Xboxdynasty - vor 10 Stunden 50 Minuten gefunden

'Ori and the Will of the Wisps' (ALL) Sweepstakes Lets You Attend Launch Event In Los Angeles
WorthPlaying - vor 17 Stunden 55 Minuten gefunden

