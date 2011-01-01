Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Review: Code Shifter (PlayStation 4)|GLG
N4G - vor 11 Stunden 4 Minuten gefunden

'Ary and the Secret of Seasons' (ALL) Planned For This Summer - Trailer
WorthPlaying - vor 12 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden

Horizon: Zero Dawn - Neuer Hinweis auf bevorstehende PC-Umsetzung
Gameswelt - vor 11 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden

Resident Evil 3: Wie nervig wird Nemesis?
Shooter-Szene.de - vor 12 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden

The Mandalorian: Erste Folge der Star-Wars-Reihe kostenlos
PC Games Hardware - vor 12 Stunden 20 Minuten gefunden

Xboxdynasty - vor 35 Minuten 10 Sekunden gefunden

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a triple-A 2D Metroidvania
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 35 Minuten gefunden

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Skills freischalten und verwenden
Xboxdynasty - vor 1 Stunde 50 Minuten gefunden

