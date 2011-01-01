Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Destiny 2: Beyond Light, The Witch Queen und Lightfall vorgestellt, Next-Gen-Details
Gamereactor - vor 10 Minuten 56 Sekunden gefunden

Stellaris: Console Edition ? Ab sofort für PS4 und XBox One erhältlich
GAMEtainment - vor 10 Minuten 51 Sekunden gefunden

Release-Termin für den Shooter Neon Abyss steht fest
XBoxUser.de - vor 3 Stunden 10 Minuten gefunden

Sonys marketing for The Last of Us 2 has gone to the next level
N4G - vor 21 Minuten 8 Sekunden gefunden

Need for Speed - Heat: Neuer Patch bringt Crossplay-Funktionalität
GamersGlobal - vor 2 Stunden 10 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

After Delay For "More Important Voices," Sony Sets New PS5 Reveal Date

 « Zurück

After Delay For "More Important Voices," Sony Sets New PS5 Reveal Date
GameSpot - vor 11 Minuten 8 Sekunden gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
After Delay For "More Important Voices," Sony Sets New PS5 Reveal Date bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
214 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf